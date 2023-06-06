Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,695 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Zscaler worth $32,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Zscaler by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have commented on ZS. Stephens decreased their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $129.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.08.
Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $148.05 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day moving average of $117.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 0.84.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 41.57% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.
