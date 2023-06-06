Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $34.71 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,725 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.18% of EPAM Systems worth $34,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,303,042,000 after purchasing an additional 60,794 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,810,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,017,817,000 after purchasing an additional 107,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after buying an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,376,000 after buying an additional 50,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $377.69.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM Systems Profile

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $203.28 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $462.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.