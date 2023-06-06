Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 499,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $34,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.89.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $77.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average of $74.46.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

