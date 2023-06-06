Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $37.38 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,064 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $37,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,486,000 after purchasing an additional 390,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,162,000 after acquiring an additional 45,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 692,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,873,000 after acquiring an additional 331,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total transaction of $11,613,227.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,883,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,625,049.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total transaction of $11,613,227.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,883,023 shares in the company, valued at $626,625,049.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.75 per share, with a total value of $1,907,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,166,842.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,700 and sold 98,343 shares valued at $21,267,844. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXON. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $191.86 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $83.01 and a one year high of $229.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.48. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

