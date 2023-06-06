The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 52,822 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 52,822 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Amphenol worth $44,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 80.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,452,000 after buying an additional 1,607,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,149,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,077,370,000 after acquiring an additional 795,078 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,560,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,091,000 after acquiring an additional 668,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $46,936,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,707,581,000 after acquiring an additional 499,230 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $76.72 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average is $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on APH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

