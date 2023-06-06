Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,033 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Splunk worth $37,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Splunk by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $101.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.90. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $116.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of -81.49 and a beta of 1.28.

SPLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.19.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

