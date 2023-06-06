Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,079,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $33,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,097,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after buying an additional 133,520 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 873,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

PG&E Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

