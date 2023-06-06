Fields Wicker-Miurin Purchases 2,450 Shares of Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX) Stock

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Rating) insider Fields Wicker-Miurin bought 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.06) per share, with a total value of £9,971.50 ($12,396.20).

Aquis Exchange Stock Performance

AQX opened at GBX 407 ($5.06) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. The company has a market cap of £112.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,550.00 and a beta of 0.86. Aquis Exchange PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 270 ($3.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 460 ($5.72). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 405.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 397.24.

Get Aquis Exchange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aquis Exchange from GBX 1,022 ($12.71) to GBX 1,008 ($12.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Aquis Exchange Company Profile

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. It also provides exchange and regulatory technology to third parties. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,700 stocks and ETFs across 15 European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.