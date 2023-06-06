Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 3,479.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,333,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296,275 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Healthpeak Properties worth $33,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Citigroup cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

