Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,195 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $31,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.27.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $167.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.23. The company has a market cap of $144.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

