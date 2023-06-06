AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $33,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in AGCO by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 36,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in AGCO by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 29,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Stock Down 2.2 %

AGCO stock opened at $116.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.51 and a 200-day moving average of $130.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AGCO Increases Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.



