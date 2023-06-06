Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 469,371 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,865,918 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.13% of American Airlines Group worth $176,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,143 shares of the airline’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 109,855 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 572.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 183,933 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 156,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 249,926 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 32,466 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.87.

Shares of AAL opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $17.64.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

