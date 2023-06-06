Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 78,293 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,028,422 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 78,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $191,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,622 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 77.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 182,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 79,498 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 23.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 608,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 116,768 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TPR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

Tapestry Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.02. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

