Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,197,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,534 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.02% of CarMax worth $194,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.