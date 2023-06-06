Geode Capital Management LLC Has $231.23 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,447,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $231,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 586.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NiSource Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.08.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

