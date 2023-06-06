Genpact Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Genpact has increased its dividend by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Genpact has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Genpact to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

NYSE G opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genpact in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $1,520,115.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,725.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $1,520,115.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,725.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,208.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,144 shares of company stock worth $14,904,645 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Genpact by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. American Trust raised its position in Genpact by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 10,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 27.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

