Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 97,897 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,758,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,897 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $209,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PNW opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average is $77.00. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $81.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 84.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.82.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

