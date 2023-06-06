APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in APA were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in APA by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in APA by 23.7% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 138,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 26,663 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in APA by 64.3% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 21.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on APA. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.