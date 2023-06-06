Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,078 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $48,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $196,045.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,391.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $196,045.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,391.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $918,413.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 821,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,250.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,893 in the last ninety days. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOOD stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

