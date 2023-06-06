Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Holdings Cut by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN stock opened at $100.57 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.64.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $111,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,470.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WYNN. Barclays upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.18.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

