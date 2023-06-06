Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 12,215 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,780,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.56% of Robert Half International worth $205,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RHI. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth $636,060,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 14.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,850,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,092 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4,173.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,625,000 after buying an additional 638,287 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,273,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,413,000 after acquiring an additional 307,488 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 957.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 317,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,281,000 after acquiring an additional 287,379 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Robert Half International Price Performance

RHI stock opened at $69.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $92.27.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Articles

