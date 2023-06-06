M&T Bank Corp Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3,557.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,053,000 after purchasing an additional 396,358 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $3,268,065,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 166,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $123.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.56. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $133.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 81.33%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Articles

