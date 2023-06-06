Cardano Price Down 8% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 6th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.26 billion and $303.30 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001369 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,813.52 or 0.07070547 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00054680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00038808 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00018464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00016753 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,858,591,330 coins and its circulating supply is 34,893,945,012 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

