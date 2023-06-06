Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 19,845 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 146.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,845 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $49,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,181.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,297 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 31,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,746 and sold 34,000 shares valued at $1,112,260. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KDP opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.02%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

