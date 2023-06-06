Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,467 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Rollins during the first quarter worth about $61,799,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,845,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,370,000 after buying an additional 620,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after buying an additional 384,126 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 966.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 269,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,347,000 after buying an additional 244,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 380,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,921,000 after buying an additional 177,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ROL opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.