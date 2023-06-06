ARMOR (ARMOR) One Day Volume Reaches $52.81

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One ARMOR token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $345,277.75 and $52.81 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ARMOR

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ???* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

