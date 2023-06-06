ICON (ICX) Hits Market Capitalization of $209.48 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $209.48 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000852 BTC on popular exchanges.
ICON Coin Profile
ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 959,022,806 coins and its circulating supply is 959,022,625 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 959,012,098.3082185 with 959,012,099.8056155 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21998651 USD and is down -7.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $7,233,101.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
Buying and Selling ICON
