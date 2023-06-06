Monero (XMR) Market Cap Reaches $2.60 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. Over the last week, Monero has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $142.31 or 0.00554856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and approximately $74.70 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,648.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00340043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00066706 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.72 or 0.00423860 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003887 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,288,509 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

