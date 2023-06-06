IOTA Market Capitalization Achieves $495.95 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 6th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $495.95 million and $13.45 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003887 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007951 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000089 BTC.

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

