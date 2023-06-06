Casper Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.58 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $466.70 million and $9.58 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,767,203,385 coins and its circulating supply is 11,082,840,083 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,766,390,786 with 11,082,074,744 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04229259 USD and is down -6.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $8,437,402.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

