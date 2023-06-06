Hermez Network Price Hits $4.84 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $176.80 million and $174,090.07 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.84 or 0.00018867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00025729 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015614 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,661.65 or 1.00049664 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.8242475 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $180,375.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

