Ethereum (ETH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.88 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. Ethereum has a market cap of $218.05 billion and approximately $8.88 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $1,813.52 or 0.07070547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00054680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00038808 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00018464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00016753 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004201 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,233,889 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

