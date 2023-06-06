Seven Eight Capital LP Grows Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,228,964.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,964.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.08 per share, with a total value of $540,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,200 shares of company stock worth $2,608,696 in the last three months. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.42.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $105.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.55 and a 12 month high of $160.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.99 and its 200-day moving average is $120.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

