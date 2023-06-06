Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $227,000 Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,385 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,171,000 after purchasing an additional 38,021 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $741,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Synaptics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $4,027,681.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,234,756.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $4,027,681.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,234,756.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of SYNA opened at $79.21 on Tuesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.73 and a 12 month high of $150.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Synaptics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

