548 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $465.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $480.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.97. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $515.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

