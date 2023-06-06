Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after acquiring an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,334,000 after buying an additional 96,832 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,587,000 after buying an additional 463,415 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,288,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,379,000 after buying an additional 979,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 79.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,828,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,740,000 after buying an additional 2,142,190 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.15.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $965.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $39,331.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,790 shares in the company, valued at $643,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,331 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $39,331.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 70,689 shares of company stock worth $2,013,046 and have sold 289,876 shares worth $8,734,947. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

