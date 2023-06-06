Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,818 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,724,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 42,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,534,000 after acquiring an additional 66,774 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,684,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE SNV opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $44.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,776.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,776.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.