Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in RB Global by 41.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in RB Global by 28.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in RB Global by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:RBA opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.30. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.72 and a 12-month high of $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.20%.

In other RB Global news, Director Adam Dewitt purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert George Elton bought 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,654.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Dewitt bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on RB Global from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. National Bankshares raised RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. National Bank Financial raised RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. OTR Global upgraded RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RB Global in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

RB Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

