Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 3,282 Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,282 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,278,000 after buying an additional 93,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,834,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,402,000 after buying an additional 64,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,540,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,170,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,534,000 after buying an additional 621,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,769,000 after buying an additional 22,590 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,290,950.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,110 shares in the company, valued at $21,543,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,290,950.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,543,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $267,804.48. Following the sale, the executive now owns 110,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,410,400.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,156 shares of company stock worth $3,930,540. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.55. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $71.66.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

