Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 583.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 162,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 138,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 615,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 190,759 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hello Group by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 220,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hello Group by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. Hello Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67.

Hello Group Increases Dividend

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Hello Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $465.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

About Hello Group

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

