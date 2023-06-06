Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 5,705 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Novavax were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 41.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 29.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 239.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 50,708 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Stock Performance

Novavax stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $677.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NVAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

