28,157 Shares in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 110,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,881,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,371 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,266 shares during the period. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUFG opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $7.71.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.81 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

