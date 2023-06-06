Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 121,848 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,848 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 22.85, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 355,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $2,761,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,423.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

