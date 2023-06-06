Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 2,336 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in DXC Technology by 39.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 69,183 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 280,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth about $1,849,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 17.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 544,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after buying an additional 79,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 20,113 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXC. TheStreet downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.