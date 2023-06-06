The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 88,235 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,016 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 88,235 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $46,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 479.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $909,696.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,467 shares of company stock valued at $42,164,431 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $127.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $152.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.34 and its 200 day moving average is $130.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.