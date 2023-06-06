The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,041 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,041 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $45,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.6 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $225.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

