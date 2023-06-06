The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 896.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 262,012 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Eaton worth $45,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 1.5 %

Eaton stock opened at $183.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.80. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $187.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

