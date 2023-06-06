Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 40,457 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,457 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6,833.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,882 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 118.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,874,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,511 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Gold Fields by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,430,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Investec lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HSBC downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Gold Fields Stock Down 0.4 %

Gold Fields Company Profile

Shares of GFI stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

