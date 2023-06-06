Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIRI. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

SIRI opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

