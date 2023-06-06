The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $47.38 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,095,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,220 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Exelon were worth $47,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,491 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,839,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,742,000 after buying an additional 2,135,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Exelon by 88.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,231,000 after buying an additional 2,002,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Exelon by 28.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,860,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,979,000 after buying an additional 1,531,782 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

